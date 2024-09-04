Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of AerCap worth $17,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

