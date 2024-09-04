Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 598,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $19,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

