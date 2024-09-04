Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $22,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,878,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,880,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after acquiring an additional 208,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,047,000 after acquiring an additional 207,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

