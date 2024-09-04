Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $309.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.90. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

