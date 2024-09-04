Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KOF opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.