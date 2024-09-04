Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

