Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 24,454 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,041,697 shares of company stock valued at $961,072,399. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE DELL opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 182.71%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

