Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 26,854 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $91,752.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 208,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,833,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock valued at $91,473,471 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $114.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.74. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

