Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 35,382 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,382 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

