Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 9,206 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $227.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

