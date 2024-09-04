nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCNO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

nCino stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,652.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, insider Sean Desmond sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $180,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,318.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,642,425 shares of company stock worth $212,241,592. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in nCino by 83.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nCino by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after buying an additional 177,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in nCino by 14.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,230,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,985,000 after buying an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

