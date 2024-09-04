Needham & Company LLC Boosts Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target to $140.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,568 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 3.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

