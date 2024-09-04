Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the stock.

PRAX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $983.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

