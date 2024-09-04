Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. Neogen has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,611.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Neogen by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 264.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

