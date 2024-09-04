New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Trading 0% Higher

New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. 50,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 21,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

New Look Vision Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a P/E ratio of 50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.00.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.