Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NMRK

Newmark Group Price Performance

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.02. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.