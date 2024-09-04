NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NewMarket by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 29.6% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NewMarket Stock Down 3.2 %

NEU stock opened at $555.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.66. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $436.90 and a 12 month high of $650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.47.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $710.23 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.31, for a total value of $691,273.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,862.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

