NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading 3.4% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About NEXE Innovations

(Get Free Report)

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.