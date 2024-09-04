NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Trading 3.4% Higher

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About NEXE Innovations
NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
