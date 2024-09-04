NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 256.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NICE by 72.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $270.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.18.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

