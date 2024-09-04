Nilsine Partners LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

