Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.60. 310,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 907,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,983,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 9.7% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 132,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 56,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 38,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

