Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.60. 310,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 907,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.
Nintendo Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.43.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nintendo Company Profile
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
