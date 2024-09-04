Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $254.47 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.07. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock worth $1,105,065. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.