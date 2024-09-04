Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 74,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $254.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.48 per share, for a total transaction of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,065. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

