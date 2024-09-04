Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 604,428 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.