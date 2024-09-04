Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lessened by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $136.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

