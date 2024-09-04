NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.54% of NuCana as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
