NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of NuCana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get NuCana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNA

NuCana Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuCana

NCNA opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. NuCana has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuCana stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 5.54% of NuCana as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. It applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing ProTides medicines to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.