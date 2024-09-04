Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 259,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $65.69.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

