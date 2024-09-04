Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.46. 180,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 212,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
