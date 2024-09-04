Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.46. 180,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 212,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 162.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 464,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

