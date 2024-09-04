nVerses Capital LLC Invests $110,000 in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matthews International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Matthews International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Matthews International by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Stock Performance

Shares of MATW opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Matthews International Announces Dividend

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $427.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

