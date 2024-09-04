nVerses Capital LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.8 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.