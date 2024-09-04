nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,200 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 2,944.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Range Resources by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

