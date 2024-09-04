nVerses Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,658 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $170.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.68. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, with a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

