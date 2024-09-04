nVerses Capital LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 298,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,573,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,803,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

