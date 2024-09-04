NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.51. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

