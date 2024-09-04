Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,695 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 44,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $455.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

