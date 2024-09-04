Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

