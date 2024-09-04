OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OFG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFG shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,125.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 22.95%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

