Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH) Trading Down 2.1%

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 35,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 848,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Ohmyhome Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohmyhome stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ohmyhome at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Further Reading

