Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Opthea Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

