Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Opthea Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPT opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.
About Opthea
