P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.03

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.03 and traded as high as $18.02. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 15,456 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $392.03 million, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.13.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 4,073,700 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $74,059,866.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,427,848 shares in the company, valued at $189,578,276.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 68.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

