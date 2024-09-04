PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,749 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of PACCAR worth $106,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PACCAR by 44.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,358,000 after buying an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after buying an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.51. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.78.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

