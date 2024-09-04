Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Shares of LH opened at $229.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

