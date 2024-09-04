Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.34

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.34 and traded as high as $29.80. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 22,255 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $374.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,042,977.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,272 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $126,317.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,720,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford acquired 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.19 per share, with a total value of $123,151.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 869,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,042,977.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,363 shares of company stock valued at $496,268 in the last three months. 33.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.