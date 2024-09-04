Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.72

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.72 and traded as low as $1.73. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 7,267 shares.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The bank reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

