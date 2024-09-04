PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $72.43. 9,634,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 14,303,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

