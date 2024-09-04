PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.30.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,179,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,193,688.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,164,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,974,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

