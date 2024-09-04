PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay A. Snowden Purchases 54,200 Shares

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,730,149.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PENN opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

