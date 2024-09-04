Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.11

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.11 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 37,630 shares trading hands.

Pennant International Group Stock Up 6.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £11.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -883.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,746.22). Corporate insiders own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.