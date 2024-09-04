PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Trading Down 3.9%

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 17,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 136,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

PetroChina Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.

PetroChina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

