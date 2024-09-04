PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PCG opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

